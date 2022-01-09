Coronavirus: 7,561 new Covid cases and 3 new deaths in 24 hours

The latest figures, published by the Scottish Government on Sunday, could be lower than normal due to registry offices being closed at the weekends.
A total of 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 23.2% of these were positive, down from 25.1%.
The newly-recorded deaths take the toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, to 9,934.
The figures include a note advising of delays between tests being taken and results being reported
There were 1,382 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 20 in 24 hours, and 55 were in intensive care, up seven on the day before.
A total of 4,391,558 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,045,667 have received their second dose, and 3,101,096 have received a third dose or booster.