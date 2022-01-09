Coronavirus: 7,561 new Covid cases and 3 new deaths in 24 hours

The latest figures, published by the Scottish Government on Sunday, could be lower than normal due to registry offices being closed at the weekends.

A total of 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 23.2% of these were positive, down from 25.1%.

The newly-recorded deaths take the toll under this measurement, of people who tested positive for the virus in the past 28 days, to 9,934.

Scotland recorded three coronavirus-linked deaths and 7,561 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The figures include a note advising of delays between tests being taken and results being reported

There were 1,382 people in hospital on Saturday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 20 in 24 hours, and 55 were in intensive care, up seven on the day before.