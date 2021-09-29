Clydebank High School sent out a ‘consent checklist’ email on Tuesday which called the vaccine ‘experimental’ and included the myth that it causes infertility.

Transcribed in an article in The Times , the email read: “if you choose to have a vaccine for yourself or your child you take this form to your appointment and ensure it is signed by both you and the clinician.”

Clydebank High School: Secondary school apologises after it was duped into sharing vaccine misinformation

It went on to say that those under 30-years-old were more likely to die and claimed that the vaccine could lead to “strokes, blindness, deafness, clotting and cardiovascular disorders”.

The email also had the NHS logo attached.

The Times have said that West Dunbartonshire Council has apologised and Marie McNair, the SNP MSP for Clydebank and Milngavie, has raised concerns with the council’s chief executive saying: “I expect measures to be introduced to avoid anything like this happening again.”

