They have announced that due to the rapidly rising infection rates, along with the uncertainty of government restrictions and the affects on social gatherings, they have decided to cancel all events scheduled between January 22 and February 5.

They wrote: “Confirmation of new dates for postponed events will be announced in the New Year and tickets will remain valid for any rescheduled Assembly Rooms shows.

“Les Colombes, Michael Pendry’s multi-media art installation which embodies the festival message of Luv, Hope and Kindness, will now take place late March and tickets can be re-allocated to a new date.

“We will also be releasing some exciting live performances online for Burns Night, with details to be announced in the New Year.

“If you have already purchased tickets, you will be contacted direct by our Burns&Beyond Box Office in the New Year (Box Office re-opens 4th January 2022) regarding options to hold onto tickets for rescheduled shows or obtain refunds.

“Thank you for your continued support of Burns&Beyond, we hope you have a safe Christmas & Hogmanay full of Luv, Hope & Kindness and look forward to welcoming you back to our events very soon.”

The First Minister addressed the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday to say that larger gatherings were being cancelled, with the Capital’s Hogmanay party no longer going ahead, and football matches will have no live spectators.

Gatherings will be limited to under 500 people, and Nicola Sturgeon reiterated the need for people to follow all guidelines over the Christmas period.

