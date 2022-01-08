Anti-lockdown protest in pictures: Over a thousand turn out in Glasgow to protest Covid rules in Scotland

Anti-lockdown protest in pictures: Over a thousand turn out in Glasgow to protest Covid rules in Scotland

Police were called to an anti-lockdown march in Glasgow on Saturday as hundreds of people were pictured protesting Covid-19 rules in Scotland.

By Beth Murray
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 5:15 pm

Protesters gathered at Glasgow Green at 1pm on Saturday and, according to police, began an unplanned procession through the city centre.

Some of them were pictured carrying placards saying “Do you trust your ‘govern’ment with your life?” and “vaccine passports means your body will be owned by the state forever”.

One witness said about 1,000 people were taking part.

1. Anti-lockdown protest

One protester wearing a Nicola Sturgeon mask and a T-shirt which reads: "Make vaccine manufacturers liable again!"

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales

2. Anti-lockdown protest

Hundreds of people attended the protest which started at Glasgow Green. These protesters was pictures just outside Queen Street Station.

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales

3. Anti-lockdown protest

An activist holding a sign which says: "Do you trust your Govern'ment with your life?"

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales

4. Anti-lockdown protest

Another person taking part in the protest carrying a sign which says: "You should be the only person to decide how well you can breathe".

Photo: Jane Barlow

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3