Anthony Joseph, news editor at Sky Sports, revealed last week that he had been in self-isolation since attending the Scotland v England game at Wembley, but was “on the road to recovery.”

He hinted at health concerns after describing his period in quarantine as “brutal” with “some scary moments.”

But on Friday, the award-winning journalist revealed that he was taken to hospital earlier this week after doctors found a large blood clot in one of his lungs which he said will take six months to treat.

He said he has also been diagnosed with pneumonia and Hepatitis A in his liver as a result of catching covid-19.

Making his announcement on Twitter, Mr Joseph said: “Just when I thought I was over the worst of it, I was taken to hospital on Monday. They’ve found a large blood clot has formed in my lung (6 months to treat), I’ve got pneumonia and also Hepatitis A in my liver - all from covid-19. The diagnosis is definitely worse than how I feel.”

In the same post he urged people to get vaccinated.

"I had mine booked for June 28,” he added, “but I caught it before.

Jack Grealish of England runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Stephen O'Donnell and Che Adams of Scotland during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium on June 18 picture: Andy Rain/Getty Images

"My mates who tested positive had been jabbed in Scotland - they felt bad, but none were hospitalised.”

Mr Joseph said he hopes to be discharged from hospital by next week if he keeps responding well to treatment.

Praising the NHS he added: “The doctors, nurses and staff have been amazing.

"My GP spotted the signs early when I wasn’t recovering and sent me to hospital.

"They caught it all early so it’s all treatable, but I will have to take it easy for a wee while. So grateful for our incredible NHS.”

Mr Joseph is from Aberdeen and has previously written for KICCA Media, Daily Mail and the Aberdeen Evening Express.

Last week it was revealed 1,991 people who were confirmed as positive were identified as attending a Euro match during their infectious period.

The recent surge in Scotland's covid cases has been linked to fans travelling across the border for the England v Scotland Euro 2020 game.

