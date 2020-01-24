Coronavirus: Tests on 14 people in UK come back negative, but checks on others 'still ongoing'

Tests for coronavirus on 14 people in the UK have come back negative but there are checks ongoing on other people, according to the Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Professor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director at PHE, has said it is still "early days" in the course of the virus, but stressed that most of those affected abroad are making a good recovery.

But he added it is "highly likely" that cases would be seen in the UK.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the risk to the UK public "remains low" as he left the Cabinet Office.

