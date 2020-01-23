Coronavirus symptoms: the signs, causes and how it spreads

Have your say

An infectious SARS-like coronavirus is currently spreading in parts of Asia, with more than 570 people struck down with sickness, and at least 17 deaths attributed to the disease.

Chinese authorities have banned travel from three cities at the centre of the outbreak, with Wuhan placed in lockdown in an attempt to quarantine the deadly virus.

The strain is causing concern due to its connection to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which killed almost 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003.

What is the coronavirus?

The virus is a new strain of coronavirus, which is in the same family as SARS and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).

This particular strain originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, the largest city in central China.

The first suspected cases of the virus were reported at the end of last year on 31 December 2019 in Wuhan, but it has since been confirmed in other parts of China. Cases have also since been reported outside of China, including Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

These are the areas where cases have been confirmed so far:

- Beijing, five cases

- Shanghai, one case

- Wuhan, 198 cases

- Guangdong, 14 cases

- Seoul (South Korea), one case

- Tokyo (Japan), one case

- Bangkok (Thailand), two cases

What are the symptoms?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explaining they usually cause “mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses”, like the common cold.

Most people get infected with these viruses at some point during their lives, although they usually only last for a short period of time.

Symptoms of the virus may include:

- runny nose

- headache

- cough

- sore throat

- fever

- a general feeling of being unwell

Human coronaviruses can sometimes cause lower-respiratory tract illnesses, such as pneumonia and bronchitis, or more severe diseases such as SARS. However, this is more common in people with cardiopulmonary disease, people with weakened immune systems, infants and older adults.

How does it spread?

Coronaviruses are most commonly spread from an infected person to others through the following means:

- the air by coughing and sneezing

- close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

- touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands

- fecal contamination, although this is rare

How to stay safe

There are currently no vaccines to protect against coronavirus infection, but there are ways to help reduce your risk of contracting it.

The CDC advise:

- washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

- avoid close contact with people who are sick

If you are experiencing cold-like symptoms, you can help reduce the risk of spreading it by staying at home while you are ill, and avoiding close contact with others.

You should cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and throw this away before washing your hands. It is also recommended to clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.

Advice for travellers

The risk of outbreak in the UK is currently considered low, although the National Infection Service is working with the World Health Organisation, and other international partners, to keep the situation under constant review.

Dr Nick Phin, deputy director at the National Infection Service, Public Health England, advised those who may be travelling to Wuhan to “maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene”.

Travellers are advised to avoid visiting animal and bird markets, as well as coming into contact with people who are ill with respiratory symptoms.

Anyone who develops respiratory symptoms within 14 days of visiting Wuhan should seek medical attention, either in China or on their return to the UK.

However, Dr Phin warned they should “phone ahead before attending any health services and mention their recent travel to the city”.