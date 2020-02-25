Coronavirus: Scots warned to expect outbreak of disease, according to chief medical officer

Scots are being warned to expect an outbreak of coronavirus as ministers and health officials step up preparations to deal with the deadly disease, which is rapidly spreading across the globe.

The news comes after Scotland’s chief medical officer warned that major sporting events, rock concerts and other large public gatherings could be banned across the nation in a bid to limit further spread of the virus, known as Covid-19.

The news comes after Scotlands chief medical officer warned that major sporting events, rock concerts and other large public gatherings could be banned across the nation in a bid to limit further spread of the virus, known as Covid-19 picture: GettyImages

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired an emergency Scottish Government resilience meeting to discuss preparations for dealing with an outbreak in Scotland, following a spike in cases in northern Italy and other parts of the world.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Gathering in large numbers could be banned in Scotland, top medic warns

Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman, said: “Though the risk to individuals remains low, and all test results have come back negative so far, the chief medical officer has advised that it is highly likely that we will see a positive case in Scotland as coronavirus continues to spread.

“We are expecting an outbreak and are working hard to ensure we have plans in place to contain it as best we can. The NHS and Health Protection Scotland have an established plan to respond to anyone who becomes unwell.”

The announcement came as it emerged Scotland’s top rugby players are being closely monitored by team doctors after returning from Italy, where the virus has so far claimed 10 lives and infected at least 322 people in Italy.

A dramatic spike in cases has prompted Italian authorities to enforce lock-downs in 11 towns in the north of the country.

Italy’s Six Nations rugby match against Ireland, due to be held in Dublin this weekend, looks set to be called off.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: “The very clear view of the public health emergency team was that this game should not go ahead and that it would constitute a significant risk.”

The Six Nations tournament saw similar disruption during an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in 2001.

More than 80,000 cases of coronavirus have now been identified and World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus warned the spread of the virus has the potential to become a pandemic.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood,said the Government and NHS were working on “containment first” and then - if coronavirus was discovered in this country - a range of measures would be brought in to try to limit the number of people infected and stop the virus spreading.

“If we do have a cluster, as has happened in Italy, then we move into delaying the spread,” Dr Calderwood said.

“Delaying the spread would mean some of the measures that have happened already in Italy - stopping people coming together in large groups so that one or a few individuals do not spread to many, many more around them.”