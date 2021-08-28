Coronavirus: Scotland records eight more Covid-19 deaths and 5,858 new cases

Scotland has recorded another 5,858 Covid cases.

Figures published by the Scottish Government show that this takes the death toll under the measure of people first testing positive for the virus within 28 days to 8,111.

The daily test positivity rate is 14.2 percent, the same as the previous day.

As of Friday there were 494 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day, and 49 people were in intensive care, up by two.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has recorded the most new Covid-19 cases with 1,870, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with 1,188 and then NHS Lothian with 866.

A total of 4,098,078 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,640,865 people have received their second dose.

On Friday, Scotland recorded 6,835 new cases of the virus - the highest figure yet.

It was the third time this week a new record has been set.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said yesterday that the sharp increase was a “cause for concern” but the government was not currently considering the introduction of a circuit breaker lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon has said previously the country was at a “fragile and pivotal moment” in the pandemic.

