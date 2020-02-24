Coronavirus pandemic not inevitable but looking more likely, expert warns

A global coronavirus pandemic is not inevitable but is looking more likely as the virus continues to spread, a leading expert has said.

Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia (UEA), said the current situation in countries such as South Korea - where more than 600 people have been infected - suggested the world was heading for a pandemic.

Prof Hunter said the current public health strategy in the UK of trying to contain the virus was the right one, as the number of cases here is still low.

He said: "It's not inevitable, but I wouldn't bet against it."

"In the UK, the containment policy is still the right course of action but for how long, I don't know," he said.

"It's probably doable up to a few hundred cases."

Prof Hunter said it was unclear how many more cases the UK could see.

So much was still unknown about the virus, including whether it is spread easily by people with no apparent symptoms, he added.

"We still don't know how worried to be about asymptomatic people," he said.

"There is still uncertainty about how asymptomatic people are, and how they contribute to the spread of infection."

