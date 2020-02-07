Coronavirus: Number of Scottish people tested for deadly virus rises but no confirmed cases

The number of people in Scotland who have been tested for coronavirus has risen to 38 - with all results coming back negative.

The Scottish Government revealed the latest figures as global data showed the number of reported new cases of the virus has started to decline.

The number of people tested for the deadly coronavirus is rising in Scotland but there are no confirmed cases. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell

There were roughly 3,900 new cases reported worldwide on February 5, falling to 3,700 on February 6 and 3,200 on February 7, World Health Organisation (WHO) figures show.

The vast majority of all cases continue to be in China, however experts are unclear if the figures represent an actual fall in cases or whether they will continue to drop-off.

As of 2pm on Friday, 620 people have been tested for coronavirus across the UK and three cases have been confirmed.

It is understood the third person in the UK to be diagnosed is a middle-aged man who contracted the virus in Singapore.

He is thought to have been diagnosed in Brighton and was transferred to St Thomas' Hospital in London, where there is an infectious disease unit, on Thursday afternoon.

Two other patients, who had recently travelled from China, are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle. One is a student at the University of York, while the other is a family member.