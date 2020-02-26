The country had previously recorded cases on the islands of La Gomera, Mallorca and Tenerife, where 1,000 people at the Costa Adeje Palace hotel have been put into precautionary quarantine.

The first confirmed case of Covid-19 - the coronavirus that has infected over 81,000 people worldwide and killed over 2,700 - has been recorded on mainland Spain.

A woman wearing a protective mask walks outside the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona (Photo: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

The first mainland case, recorded in Barcelona, brings the total number of cases confirmed in Spain to 10.

So far, nobody has died from the virus in the country.

The news will be of concern to potential tourists looking to travel to Spain, which is a hugely popular holiday destination year round.

Here's the latest travel advice:

What's the 'official' travel advice?

"There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus," say the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

"The virus originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, but cases have been confirmed in other parts of China and in some other countries, including Spain.

"You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the authorities.

"For more information from the Spanish authorities, see the Spanish Ministry of Health website."

"If you need emergency medical assistance during your trip, dial 112 and ask for an ambulance," they add.

What about travel to Tenerife?

At the time of writing, the FCO are yet to offer any "official" advice on travelling to Tenerife, the island on which 1,000 people at the Costa Adeje Palace hotel have been put into precautionary quarantine.

It may be that it's too soon to tell exactly what is the best course of action for potential tourists and those already on the island, and it's likely travel advice will be forthcoming.

For other countries and territories where Covid-19 has a relatively minor presence, the FCO have said that travellers should "comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the authorities."

If you are currently on the island of Tenerife and need advice on your situation, a telephone line has been set up to answer people’s questions and concerns: (+34) 900 112 061.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explaining they usually cause “mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses”, like the common cold.

This particular strain originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, the largest city in central China, and is in the same family as SARS and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).

The symptoms of coronavirus are:

- a cough

- a high temperature

- shortness of breath

But these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness.

The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.