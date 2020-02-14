Coronavirus: Infected patient 'was at UK bus conference with 250 others'

A UK coronavirus patient attended a conference in London with hundreds of others sparking fears of the disease spreading further, it has been reported.

The virus-carrier was one of 250 delegates at the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Centre on February 6 which was attended by Boris Johnson's Buses Minister, Baroness Vere of Norbiton, according to Mail Online.

Allegedly the patient, a woman who contracted the virus in China, arrived at Lewisham Hospital in south London a few days later in an Uber cab where she became the ninth person in the UK to be diagnosed.

Two staff from Lewisham hospital are now in isolation at home after coming into contact with the woman.

Public Health England (PHE) has been advising anyone who thinks they may have symptoms of coronavirus to stay at home and call NHS 111, who will send out a specialist team if needs be.

All attendees at the UK Bus Summit have been emailed warning them that someone at the summit had the killer disease, according to the Financial Times.

Attached was a letter from Public Health England (PHE) telling anyone who develops flu-like symptoms to self-isolate at home and call the NHS' 101 helpline.

The email reportedly said: 'While the degree of contact you may have had with the case at the summit is unlikely to have been significant, we are taking a precautionary approach and informing you.'

Dr Robin Thompson, an expert in mathematical epidemiology at Oxford University, told Mail Online: "In general, if an initial case is in a densely populated area, then the risk of sustained person-to-person transmission following is higher. This is exacerbated by the fact that London is a transport hub, and the Underground could provide a network to spread the virus quickly."

Earlier this month, hospitals were told to create "priority assessment pods" for people with suspected coronavirus to keep them away from other patients.