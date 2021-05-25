Scottish Government daily covid briefing

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What can we expect the First Minister to say?

No restriction changes are expected to be announced today in the briefing.

However, we can expect the First Minister to address the rising covid numbers across parts of Scotland.

Glasgow is currently the only area in Scotland subjected to level three covid restrictions.

However, they are other council areas such as Clackmannanshire and East Renfrewshire, which are facing increasing covid infection rates.

Clackmannanshire currently has the highest covid rate in Scotland, with a seven-day average rate of 139.7 cases per 100,000 people while Glasgow sits at 136.8 per 100,000.

The First Minister may also address vaccination rollout after large numbers of appointments were missed at Glasgow’s Hydro.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said there had been an "unusual number of cancellations and non-attendances".

What time will the covid briefing be?

Nicola Sturgeon usually delivers the briefing at around midday so we can expect it to come then.

However, no official time has been given yet.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

