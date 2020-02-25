Coronavirus in Scotland: How likely is it the illness will reach Scotland?

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the UK are so far up to 13.

The Scottish Government recently established new testing facilities for possible cases of novel coronavirus Covid-19, as another person in the UK tested positive.

Tourists wear face masks as they visit Edinburgh Castle (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

From 10 February two laboratories – one in Edinburgh and the other in Glasgow – began to process all coronavirus tests from Scotland.

Previously all samples had been sent to London for testing, but the new Scottish facilities will mean test results can be returned quicker.

Should a test result come back positive, the sample will be sent to Public Health England’s Colindale laboratory in London for a confirmatory test.

So far, Scotland has avoided any confirmed cases, but just how likely is it that the virus could move north of the border?

(Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

How likely is it that the virus comes to Scotland?

“Although all Scottish tests have so far been negative, we are prepared for the high likelihood that we will also see a positive case in Scotland,” said Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, who welcomed the introduction of testing facilities north of the border.

“Ever since the beginning of this global outbreak we have been working hard to develop a testing facility within Scotland.

"I am pleased that we will now have two Scottish facilities, greatly reducing the time it takes to confirm negative results.”

Dr Calderwood told Good Morning Scotland that it was "just a matter of time" before a positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in Scotland.

A total of 202 possible cases of coronavirus have been tested for in Scotland in the last ten days, with all testing negative.

Screening laboratories in Glasgow and Edinburgh were established to speed up the system, as previous samples were sent to a test centre in London.

Taken together, the Scottish Government has said 290 Scottish tests have been completed and been given the all-clear.

What measures are in place?

“Our NHS is well equipped to deal with infections of this kind,” said Dr Calderwood. “We have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues, and have been preparing for this possibility since the beginning of the outbreak.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Miles Briggs MSP said: “Given the likelihood of a positive test in Scotland for the Coronavirus, it’s only right that these facilities are set up.

“Many Scots will undoubtedly be concerned about the spread of the virus, so it’s important that the Scottish Government does all it can to combat it.

“Being able to process tests quickly and efficiently is a huge part of this, and setting up these two laboratories will undoubtedly help.”

Should I be worried?

If the coronavirus does make its way to Scotland, the chances of you being infected – let along dying from the virus – are very low indeed.

Comparing infection rates In China, where the virus remains most widespread, there have been 77,658 confirmed cases among a population of close to 1.5 billion people.

That means just 0.005 per cent of the Chinese population are currently confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus.

Then there's the fatality rate. If you do catch coronavirus, just how likely are you to succumb to its effects?

At the time of writing, of the 80,249 confirmed cases across the world, 2,705 people have died.

That’s a percentage of just 3.4 per cent, which means you have a three in 100 chance of dying from the coronavirus.

Scotland's public health minister has said there is no need for people to panic about coronavirus as he visited one of the testing laboratories.

Joe FitzPatrick said there is no current evidence it is necessary for people in Scotland to wear masks to protect against the strain of the virus known as Covid-19.

He said although it is likely there will be a case of coronavirus in Scotland, the country is well prepared to deal with the situation; “There is no need for people to be panicked.”

"We are clear that this is a serious threat that we are taking seriously and we're preparing for worst case scenarios but right now the risk in Scotland, as in the rest of the UK, remains low so there's no evidence to suggest that people should be walking around Scotland wearing face masks at this time.

"It's really important to recognise that our NHS is very well prepared for this, we've got experience dealing with similar situations so right across Scotland the NHS and the Government are prepared."

How can I help?

“There are things you can do to help stop germs like coronavirus spreading,” says the NHS’ website.

“Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands, or use a sanitiser gel.

“Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport. Use a sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available.

“Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

“Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

“If you have arrived back from China or specified areas in the last 14 days, follow the advice on this page for returning travellers.”