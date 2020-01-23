A small number of patients are reportedly being tested for the Chinese coronavirus at Scottish hospitals.

The SARS-like coronavirus currently sweeping China and other areas has claimed another life, with a seventeenth person dying from the outbreak.

The strain is causing concern due to its similarity to the virus which killed 650 people across China and Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003.

There have been more than 500 confirmed cases, mostly in the city of Wuhan where the virus is thought to have originated.

But the virus has also spread to other Chinese cities, and a few cases have been identified abroad, including in Japan and the United States. Officials in Hong Kong reported the territory's first two cases on 22 January, and one case was reported in the nearby city of Macau.

There have also been three cases in Thailand, one in Korea, one in Japan and one in Taiwan.

But how worried should we be back in Britain?

Could the disease spread to Scotland?

The Scottish Government said it would be releasing a statement on the situation later on Thursday afternoon, after Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs authorities were “closely monitoring” the spread.

Professor Juergen Haas, head of infection medicine at Edinburgh University, told the BBC there were three suspected cases in the capital.

According to STV, another patient who had recently travelled from China to Scotland was being kept in isolation at a hospital in Glasgow.

Prof Haas said: "We have currently three cases suspected Wuhan coronavirus in Edinburgh and as far as I understand one case in Glasgow."

He said the cases emerged overnight, adding: "The situation will be pretty similar in pretty much all UK cities with a large number of Chinese students.

What's the official advice?

Despite the suspected cases in Scotland, "the risk to the UK population has been assessed as low," according to Public Health England, which has offered advice to travellers. "This has been raised from very low due to current evidence on the likelihood of cases being imported into this country."

They urged members of the public not to panic, saying “UK public health measures are world leading and our excellent NHS is well prepared to manage and treat new diseases."

“We have been carefully monitoring the situation in Wuhan for some time and are ready to put in place proportionate, precautionary measures.”

People travelling to Wuhan and other affected areas "should maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene and should avoid visiting animal and bird markets or people who are ill with respiratory symptoms," although this is good practise at home as well as abroad.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to Wuhan city, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Symptoms of SARS

People with SARS will exhibit flu-like symptoms that generally appear around two to seven days after they’ve been infected.

The symptoms of SARS include:

A high temperature (fever)

Extreme tiredness (fatigue)

Headaches

Chills

Muscle pain

Loss of appetite

Diarrhoea

After these symptoms have arisen, the infection will start to affect your lungs and airways, leading to additional symptoms, such as:

Dry cough

Breathing difficulties

An increasing lack of oxygen in the blood, which has proven fatal in severe cases

If someone is suspected of having contracted SARS, they should be admitted to hospital immediately and kept in isolation under close supervision.