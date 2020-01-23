Coronavirus fears at Scottish hospitals as multiple patients 'isolated' after China trips

At least four people who travelled to Scotland from China are being treated in hospital amid global fears over the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The patients were put into isolation after reporting flu-like symptoms upon entering the UK.

It has been reported that two patients at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (top) have been isolated. The outbreak of coronavirus began in China (bottom).

Speaking to the BBC, Professor Juergen Haas - head of infection medicine at Edinburgh University - said there were three suspected cases in Edinburgh.

He said all three patients had respiratory symptoms and had been in Wuhan within the last 14 days.

And in Glasgow the Daily Record is reporting that the travellers came to Scotland from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus has broken out.

A source at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth hospital told the Daily Record that outbreak and control measures are in place at the ward where at least one patient is being treated in isolation.

Special measures include sterile suits for staff and patients being kept in strict isolation.

The source said: "There was no doubt that the situation was being taken seriously because of the symptoms being displayed and the specific origin of travel.

“The patient came through London to Glasgow and after the symptoms were flagged up no chances were taken.

“The tests that were carried out could not immediately isolate what the condition might be and it may take a bit longer to be absolutely sure what doctors are dealing with.

“Obviously they are erring on the side of caution in the meantime.”

The Scotsman has approached the NHS and Scottish Government for comment.