Coronavirus death toll: how many people have died and where has it spread to?

The global coronavirus death toll has now risen to over 2,000 with cases arising in 39 countries across the world.

China remains the worst hit nation with 78,000 reported cases, while the number of people infected in South Korea, Japan and Iran continues to rise at a concerning rate.

From Hubei in China, the virus has now spread throuhout Asia and beyond. Picture: Map produced by HERE Technologies using data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University

In Europe, Italy has found itself in the grips of the coronavirus crisis with 10 cities in Lombardo forced into quarantine. There have been 11 deaths there so far, as well as another two in France.

The World Health Organisation has now said that countries all over must do more to prepare for the possibility of a global pandemic.

Here’s a country by country breakdown of the coronavirus-related deaths recorded so far.

Italy have had to lock down several towns in response to the coronavirus. Picture:Miguel Medina via Getty Images

How many people have been infected?

Current figures suggest that over 80,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness across the world.

A total of 39 countries throughout Asia, Europe and America have now reported confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

How many people have died?

The global death toll for the coronavirus currently stands at 2,769.

How deadly is the coronavirus?

The World Health Organisation have previously suggested that the virus has a 2% mortality rate, but later cautioned that it is still too early to be sure – we don’t yet know how many have been infected, making it impossible to accurately analyse the rate of death.

This would make it significantly less deadly than SARS, which was estimated to have a mortality rate of almost 10% but is much more deadly than swine flu, which only resulted in death in about 0.02% of cases.

The vast majority of those killed by coronavirus have been elderly, with almost 15% of cases among people aged 80 and over resulting in death.

So far, there have been no reported deaths in children below the age of nine.

The mortality rate has also been found to be significantly higher for those with underlying medical conditions like diabetes and heart disease, rising to between 5 and 10% for some conditions.

Men have also been found to have a death rate which is significantly higher than women – with about 2.8% of their cases proving fatal compared to 1.7% of women.

Which countries have been affected?

While there are now cases all over the world, here is a list of all the places where people have died from the virus - and how many fatalities there have been

Asia

China - by far the worst affected nation, with more than78,000 confirmed cases in mainland China to date. The death toll there has now risen to over 2,700.

Hong Kong - 89 reported cases resulting in 2 deaths.

South Korea - has seen a surge in cases recently, bringing the total number of people diagnosed to just over 1,200, 12 of whom have died as a result of the illness.

Japan - also badly affected, especially since the virus made its way onto the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Altogether, there have now been 863 Japanese cases and 6 deaths.

Taiwan - 32 reported cases with one death having been confirmed so far.

Philippines - three reported cases leading to one death.

Iran - 139 confirmed cases of the virus, with 19 deaths so far. People have been advised to limit non-essential travel as the country attempts to halt the spread of the virus.

Europe

Italy - Outside of Asia, Italy has been the worst-hit nation so far, having been forced to lock down several northern towns into a state of strict quarantine. There have been 357 reported cases in Italy, leading to 11 deaths.

France- there have now been two deaths as a result of the virus, with 17 confirmed cases. The first fatal case involved an 80-year-old Chinese tourist while the second was a 60-year-old French national.