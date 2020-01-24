Coronavirus: 2 of those tested in Scotland given all-clear, but checks on 3 others 'still ongoing'

Two of the five people in Scotland tested for coronavirus have been given the all-clear but three others are still awaiting their results, it's been confirmed.

It was confirmed on Thursday that five people were undergoing checks in the country with cases suspected in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Health Protection Scotland advises that travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell with sore throat, cough or breathing difficulty with or without fever, within 14 days of their return, should call their GP or NHS 24 to see if further assessment is needed.

Four out of five patients tested in Scotland were Chinese nationals.

The chief medical officer for England confirmed that 13 others in the UK tested - all of whom had visited Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak originated - have also been cleared but that checks are still ongoing.

Professor Chris Whitty spoke following a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee in Whitehall, chaired by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

One of those cleared in the UK was Michael Hope, 45, who spent two days in quarantine this week after returning to Newcastle from Wuhan.

Professor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director at PHE, has said it is still "early days" in the course of the virus, but stressed that most of those affected abroad are making a good recovery.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the risk to the UK public "remains low".

In a statement, chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said: "I am working closely with the other UK chief medical officers.

"We all agree that the risk to the UK public remains low, but there may well be cases in the UK at some stage.

"We have tried and tested measures in place to respond. The UK is well-prepared for these types of incidents, with excellent readiness against infectious diseases.

"We have global experts monitoring the situation around the clock and have a strong track record of managing new forms of infectious disease.

"The UK has access to some of the best infectious disease and public health experts in the world.

"A public health hub will be set up in Heathrow from today. This consists of clinicians and other public health officials, in addition to existing port health measures."

