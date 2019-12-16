Brave Scottish schoolgirl who planned her own funeral dies after doctors dismissed her symptoms

A Scottish schoolgirl who planned her own funeral has died.

Darcy McGuire from Glenrothes, Fife, was diagnosed with bone cancer at the start of 2019 after years of being misdiagnosed, her family said.

After being told she had 'growing pains' she was eventually found to have aggressive and incurable cancer called chordoma.

By the time of diagnosis, the cancer had spread to her ribs, lungs, skull, hand, arms and legs. She undertook grueling chemotherapy before spending her last few weeks with her family.

The brave schoolgirl, who was eight when she died, planned her own funeral after receiving the diagnosis.

Darcy helped her mum to plan her own funeral and raised thousands of pounds for the charity Children's Hospices Across Scotland after she found out she was terminally ill.

On Facebook, a status was posted on the page Darcy Rae's Dreams which read: "It's with a hugely broken heart that I tell everyone Darcy Rae Mcguire gained her angel wings this morning 15.12.19.

"I can't even begin to tell people how devastated me and the kids are. But she passed away very peacefully at Rachel House and for that I will be eternally grateful.

"I would like to say Thankyou to everyone who messages me for updates etc but me and the kids needed these last special few weeks without having to answer messages. I hope everyone understands.

"I'm so grateful to have had 8 amazing years with her, she has taught me so much in the last year and the strength she has maintained throughout is what will keep me strong."

"Fly high with the angels my precious dear Darcy."

