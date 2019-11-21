Bonnyrigg mourns ‘Mr Christmas’ Davie Brown’s death

The man known as Mr Christmas has died. Davie Brown was known well beyond Bonnyrigg for his lighting display every year for charity.

Davie, who sadly lost his wife Ann last year, had decided that his 2018 display was to be his last.

It seems rather poignant that Davie isn’t here to see in this year’s festive season.

Tributes have been flowing in from all sectors of the community for the man who gave up his December every year to raise funds for his beloved charity Marie Curie, who, in the 11 years he had been lighting up his garden, had raised the incredible sum of £24,000.

There have been calls for books of remembrance to be opened, along with a JustGiving page for charity in his memory.

A member of the Poltonhall Gala Day Committee shared on Facebook that they have Davie’s lights and were going to set them up in Polton Drive this year under the title “December to Remember” in Davie’s name. All proceeds will be donated to Marie Curie and the gala day.

Maureen Stevenson, Marie Curie fundraising manager, said: “We’re saddened to hear of the death of Davie, aka Santa Davie.

“His generosity has put the magic into Christmas for so many over the years and we’re so grateful for his fundraising in aid of Marie Curie, helping us provide care and support for people with terminal illness. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Thanks to the support of the local community, Marie Curie Nurses made 290 visits to people in their own homes across NHS Lothian last year.

“Nearly 97 percent of people were also able to die in their place of choice, which is often at home surrounded by loved ones.”