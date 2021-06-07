US regulators are set to decide whether or not to approve Biogen’s Alzheimer’s disease drug aducanumab on Monday (7 June).

But what is aducanumab, will it be approved by the FDA and why is it controversial?

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know.

Aducanumab is an antibody which is designed to remove amyloid plaque from the brain (Photo: Shutterstock)

What is Biogen’s aducanumab drug?

Aducanumab is an antibody which is designed to remove amyloid plaque from the brain.

Plaques form when protein pieces called beta-amyloid clump together.

Beta-amyloid comes from a larger protein found in the fatty membrane surrounding nerve cells and can gradually build up into plaques.

The National Institute on Aging explains that “in the Alzheimer’s brain, abnormal levels of this naturally occurring protein clump together to form plaques that collect between neurons and disrupt cell function.”

However, only one of two large-scale trials showed that Biogen’s aducanumab drug significantly slowed progression of Alzheimer’s.

Aducanumab was studied in patients with early disease who test positive for a component of amyloid brain plaques, but some trial patients needed to be monitored for brain swelling.

However, all previous experimental medicines employing the same approach to the disease have so far failed.

Will the drug be approved by the FDA?

Biogen estimates that around 1.5 million Americans would be eligible for aducanumab, which is given by monthly infusion.

However, although some patient advocates are lobbying for the drug to be approved, some doctors remain unsure.

In November 2020, a panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted that aducanumab had not been proven to slow Alzheimer's progression, despite a report from agency staff that said results from the successful trial were persuasive.

However, Dr. Joanne Pike, chief strategy officer at the Alzheimer's Association, told Reuters: "We support a decision for approval of aducanumab ... It ushers in a new era of potential treatments.”

Meanwhile, some analysts have speculated that the FDA could narrowly approve the drug, instead limiting aducanumab's use to certain patients. The FDA may also require more data to prove that the drug is effective.

Why is the potential approval of the drug controversial?

If approved, aducanumab would be the first new Alzheimer’s medication since 2003 and would cost tens of thousands of dollars annually per patient.

Although patient groups who are keen for new treatments are pushing for the drug to be approved, if it is then this would go against objections from numerous prominent Alzheimer’s experts and the FDA’s independent advisory committee.

After the committee voted overwhelmingly against recommending approval of the drug last November, Dr. Lon Schneider, director of the California Alzheimer’s Disease Center at the University of Southern California and one of many site investigators who helped conduct one of the aducanumab trials, said: “This should not be approved, because substantial evidence of effectiveness hasn’t been shown.”