All five patients in Scotland test negative for coronavirus

Five patients in Scotland tested for the coronavirus have been given the all clear, according to reports.

Amid coronavirus fears in the last few days, doctors tested five patients in Scotland who were suspected of having coronavirus.

Their results have came back negative.

Each of the patients were said to have been in a flu-like state since arriving in Scotland from the Chinese city of Wuhan - where the outbreak started earlier this week.

Four out of the five patients tested in Scotland were Chinese nationals.

Coronavirus fear: All five patients in Scotland test negative for the coronavirus picture: AP

Scotland’s chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood, stated that there are currently no confirmed cases in the UK, she said: “Scotland is well prepared for these types of outbreaks – we have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues and the UK was one of the first countries in the world to develop a test for the new virus.

“I am being kept fully informed about the precautionary steps being taken, including timely updates on the patients who are currently being tested."

Health Protection Scotland advises that travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell with sore throat, cough or breathing difficulty with or without fever, within 14 days of their return, should call their GP or NHS 24 to see if further assessment is needed.