Buying sunglasses from an optician gives the added benefit of being perfectly fitted

Eyewear specialists 20 20 Opticians have just taken delivery of new frames to add to their own popular sunglasses range. The range includes various frame styles and colours to make sure there are options for every customer, whatever the budget. Buying from an optician also gives the added benefit of being perfectly fitted, to make sure your eyes have more protection from harmful UV rays.

This year, while black and brown will always remain staple shades, colour and transparent frames, alongside fashionable cat eye shapes, are becoming increasingly popular, adding a slight edge to any look.

Taking inspiration from these fashion insights, 20 20 Opticians has recently added six new styles: Kennedy, Sabine, August, South, East and West to its core range.

Eyewear specialists 20 20 Opticians can help find the perfect sunglasses

The new frames are available in various shapes to flatter all faces and the 20 20 Optician experts recommend the below styles and guidelines to find your ideal pair.

Sunglasses for round faces

Those with a rounder face should try to avoid a round frame, instead opt for a bold and structured square or rectangular frame.

Top Spectrum pick: North

Sabine is one of six new styles recently added to the range

Sunglasses for oval faces

Oval faces are the most versatile, suiting all sunglass styles.

Top Spectrum pick: Kennedy

Sunglasses for square faces

Rounder and thinner frames are recommended to soften angles and provide a more balanced look for the face.

Top Spectrum pick: Sabine

Sunglasses for heart shaped faces

The aim is to balance out the narrowness of the chin. Wearing a frame which is round or oval can soften the look across the cheeks, helping proportion the face.

Top Spectrum pick: South

20 20 Opticians offer a free pair of Spectrum sunglasses when you buy a pair of glasses* for purchases over £150. *Terms and conditions apply.