18 Omicron cases recorded in Scotland in past 24 hours with total at 48

A total of 18 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours, taking the overall number to 48.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 2:30 pm

Scotland has recorded one coronavirus-linked deaths and 2,067 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.

The Scottish Government said Public Health Scotland is aware of an “ongoing processing issue with UK Government lab tests which may impact on cases and tests” in the daily figures and investigations are under way to resolve the problem.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus

The death toll under the daily measure, of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, is 9,649, but the Scottish Government said registry office are generally closed at the weekend which can impact figures.

18 Omicron cases recorded in Scotland

The daily test positivity rate was 9.6%, up from 7.6% the previous day.

There were 586 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 as of Saturday night and, of these, 45 were in intensive care.

So far, 4,352,104 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 3,958,162 have had a second, and 1,859,735 have been given a third dose or booster.

ScotlandOmicronScottish GovernmentPublic Health ScotlandUK Government