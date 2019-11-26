100 pupils at Edinburgh primary school affected by winter bug

At least four other schools also hit

MORE than a quarter of the pupils at a city primary school are off ill after being hit by a winter bug.

More than a quarter of pupils at Edinburgh's Gaelic primary school have been affected by the bug

Around 100 youngsters at Edinburgh's Gaelic primary, Bun-sgoil Taobh na Pàirce, in Bonnington Road are affected.

And the bug has also led to large number of absences in at least four other schools in the Capital.

The city council said as well as the Gaelic school, Brunstane Primary, Buckstone Primary and the joint campus of Niddrie Mill and St Francis primaries had reported children off sick with the bug.

Schools in other parts of Scotland have had pupils off due to an outbreak of norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, but it is understood the symptoms in the Edinburgh schools are more high temperatures and sore throats.

READ MORE: These are the norovirus symptoms to watch out for - and how to stop it spreading

READ MORE: Norovirus alert: Shopping trolleys are spreading winter vomiting bug, health officials warn