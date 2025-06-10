Waters of Life: A story of hope for beavers but misses out some hard truths

Going for a swim.

Waters of Life envisages a hopeful future for beavers in Scotland, but the book also seems to shy away from some hard truths, writes Katharine Hay

Family is a running theme in Tom Bowser’s new book Waters of Life: A Fight for Scotland’s Beavers.

The families of beavers on his land, his family’s involvement with them and the conservation family he formed when bringing the rodents to his farm in Perthshire.

These personal references and relationships help deliver an emotive and raw account of the author’s experience being the first landowner in Scotland to legally relocate beavers to spare some of the animals the bullet, which sounded desperately challenging at times.

With Mr Bowser wanting the rodents on his suitable habitat, just a few kilometres from where they were causing upset in farming territory, you would think it be fairly straightforward to move them, especially given they would likely move there anyway.

But no, not with the Scottish Government where, as many in the food production and conservation world know, the level of bureaucracy seems to know no bounds. Perhaps we need a few hypothetical dams in the never ending river of red tape to help trickle through clearer solutions.

While a proportion of the book focuses on this lengthy legislative nightmare for what seemed like a pretty logical move with all the right people in place, the story also brings into sharp focus the dark underbelly of conservation on the ground with infighting that goes on.

Mr Bowser’s dedication to his cause is admirable, and his devotion to the rodents only seems to grow with every page, to the point where the book really becomes a eulogy to the beaver.

The reputation of these animals being ecosystem engineers is brought to life with the author’s almost fairy-tale-like descriptions of how his land transforms, boasting ponds teeming with insect life and birdsong filling the air above. The sense of wonder is added to with anecdotes of people’s “first beaver experiences” including his young daughter’s.

With the author being a former farmer, I was looking forward to there being a bit more of a measured voice in what is such a polarised debate about this heavily politicised animal.

However, I was a little disappointed to find out that this was not the case - indeed, a fair chunk of the book plays to the predictable “angry farmer” vs “save the day conservationists” narrative.

Judging by the author’s account, it certainly sounds as if these stereotypes played out in this case, from the disproportionately high cull numbers despite “last resort” rules, to the fraught village hall meetings to the interviews with selected species reintroduction celebrities.

But the sympathetic tone he deploys when talking about rewilder Derek Gow’s “f*** it” attitude when it comes to releasing wild animals, plus the absence of some voices from the farming community who are working hard on nature-friendly solutions, doesn’t help encourage resolution.

There are some sound ecological points made and Mr Bowser’s story is certainly one of hope for the species to find a home in other parts of Scotland, with translocations to be a solution over culls. But there’s an elephant in the room when you finish this book. What about when numbers increase? Which has happened elsewhere.

When beavers were last in Britain before being driven to extinction, which the book also gives an interesting history lesson on, research shows there was a population of about 4 million people. Now, there are about 70 million of us on this island. Rural Scotland is also seeing a major industrial shift in the race for Net Zero with pylons, windfarms, hydro schemes, plans for hydrogen plants near rivers, commercial forestry, on top of the development that happened in the last industrial revolution and since. It’s a very different world to the one beavers were initially pushed out of.

Bavaria is helpfully mentioned as a place for Scotland to look to for its beaver situation. But while the book mentions they have more than a thousand beaver officers to help with mitigation, which would be great here, the narrative appears to leave out discussions on how the German region culls about 8 per cent of the population every year, too. Mr Bowser’s story seems to shy away from some of these hard truths.