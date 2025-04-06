Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have spoken of waking up to ash all over cars as firefighters continue to battle wildfires raging across parts of south west Scotland.

Emergency services have been tackling flames spreading in Galloway Forest Park in Dumfries and Galloway for the last three days.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was alerted to a fire spreading across a large area of grass to the north of Loch Dee in Galloway Forest Park at about 4pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland said the blaze has stretched to an area a few miles to the north in the Loch Doon area of East Ayrshire.

Helicopters have been deployed to “waterbomb” the bits of land most impacted.

Officers advised residents in the areas affected to shut their windows and doors and remain indoors because of the smoke.

Matt Cross, a resident who lives just outside Galloway Forest Park, said the smoke can be seen from several miles away.

“It’s very smoky,” he said.

“It smells like there’s a giant bonfire going on.

“There’s a lot of ash all over the cars here, and we’re about ten miles away from where the fire is happening.”

He said the flames are likely to be going for a few more days, with one neighbour telling him she plans to leave the area for a few days because of the smoke.

Residents in the Newton Stewart area reported seeing the aurora on Friday night and early Saturday morning. But a glow from the ongoing wildfire was also caught on camera.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.14pm on Thursday, 3 April, to reports of a large area of grass on fire north of Loch Dee in Galloway Forest Park.

“Operations control mobilised two fire appliances to the scene.

“There are no reported casualties, and crews remain in attendance.”

The blaze comes after an extended stretch of dry, warm weather across Scotland which is predicted to last until at least the end of this week, with the fire service issuing nation-wide warnings about wildfires.

Group Commander Garry Douglas, an SFRS tactical adviser, previously said: “During any period of heightened risk, fires can ignite easily, spread very quickly, and burn with high intensity.

“At this time of year in early spring, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside.

“This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder-dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors, especially over the coming days of predicted sunshine.

“By following some simple but key advice, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfire occurring.”

Earlier this week, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) warned that early signs of water scarcity are emerging across Scotland, with businesses urged to take action now to manage their water use and ensure their operations have climate resilience built in.

The latest Water Situation Update published online covers March, showing the month brought below-average rainfall across most of the country. Some areas in the south saw less than a third of what they’d usually expect. This continues the trend that was highlighted in SEPA’s Winter water situation report 2025.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services and partners are continuing to deal with a wildfire in Galloway which is also affecting the Loch Doon area of East Ayrshire.