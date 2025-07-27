Capercaillies are one of Scotland's most iconic species (Picture: Jude Dinham-Price) | Jude Dinham-Price

Predators still target chicks beyond nesting and hatching period, says wildlife campaigner

A former gamekeeper said conclusions drawn from a study into capercaillie chicks that has been hailed a success by researchers were wrong.

In an effort to protect capercaillie broods while not harming predators, researchers used a “diversionary feeding” scheme to give predators an easy alternative food to capercaillie nests.

The study, which spanned three years, involved researchers leaving out deer carrion for predators during a “critical” eight-week period each year when capercaillie are nesting and hatching.

There are just over 500 capercaillies left in the wild and the species is in danger of extinction in the UK

The study, carried out in the Cairngorms National Park, was hailed a success, claiming results saw double the number of endangered capercaillie broods in areas of Scotland where diversionary feeding had been deployed.

Calum Campbell, a former keeper, wildlife campaigner and photographer, said the results were misleading given the short window in which the chicks were monitored.

“What happens to the chicks after this period?” he said.

The result, as captured on camera traps, was a doubling of the number of broods in areas where alternative food was available, with 85 per cent of monitored capercaillie having chicks in these areas, compared with just 37 per cent in “unfed” sites.

The study, led by Jack Bamber, of Aberdeen University, said this equated to an increase in the number of chicks per hen from 0.82 chicks per hen without feeding to 1.90 with feeding – an increase in capercaillie productivity of 130 per cent.

Mr Campbell said: “The big failing in this experiment was that, it was only carried out for 8 weeks of the year during peak nesting times for capercaillie.

“The following years caper counts should have shown significant increases at lekking sites, it didn't.

“The caper chicks we can only assume were predated.”

Mr Campbell said Mr Bamber should be lauded for trying to do something to help caper but said he was “wrong” in his conclusions.

“He is wrong to state in his opinion when referring to the probable increase in predators to diversionary feeding areas - ' as capercaillie chick biomass is tiny relative to all other prey exploited by pine marten, badgers and other mesopredators, we view this form of compensatory increase in predation to be unlikely but worthy of further study’.

“This is wrong, it shows a complete lack of knowledge to how these predators live.

“Pine marten hunt and kill caper all through late summer, autumn and winter.”

Mr Campbell pointed to a recent study in the Vosges region of France which involved a second release of capercaillie in late April and early May this year to prevent local extinction.

He said results showed seven of the nine fully-grown caper were killed through mostly predation.

“We do not need more studies done, we need positive action,” Mr Campbell said.

“Give gamekeepers who have the expertise the necessary licences to release caper and control the predators in that area - control not exterminate.

“Pine martens, badgers and foxes are not rare or threatened, capercaillie are.”

In response to the criticism, researchers behind the study said the aim of the 8-week feeding was to help capercaillie “when they are known to be most vulnerable to predation, during nesting and the first few weeks of life.”

They said a reduction or stagnation in lek counts could be due to multiple reasons outside of conservation action.

A statement from the researchers said: “The group involved in the report have engaged with the communities involved in this research, and the claims made by Mr Campbell have been addressed in open discussions.

“Researchers involved in the project would be happy to speak with and engage with Mr. Campbell directly, instead of commenting from afar in the media.

