Kittens found abandoned in Hamilton

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after three kittens were abandoned in Hamilton.

The charity were alerted to the kittens on 30 April after a member of the public found the trio in a carrier in the Hillhouse area .

A member of the public found the kittens abandoned in a carrier. Picture: Scottish SPCA

It’s understood the two females and one male are around five-months-old.

Scottish SPCA Animal Rescue Officer Sarah Parker said: “The kittens have no obvious injuries when they were found, however that could have been drastically different as they were left with no food or water.

“The two females and one male, named Lottie, Lucia and Lukas by staff, are around five months old.

“We’re hoping that someone recognises them so we can find out why they were abandoned in this manner.

It's believed the two females and one male are around five-months-old. Picture: Scottish SPCA

“All three are now being cared for at our centre in Hamilton, where they will stay until we find them loving new homes.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact our Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.