Swan dies after being pelted with rocks in Greenock

Police are investigating after a swan was killed after being pelted with rocks.

Officers and the Scottish SPCA were called following the attack at around 8.30pm on Saturday night at Murdieston Dam in Greenock.

A number of birds were attacked and one swan suffered a broken leg and had to be put down due to its injuries.

A Scottish SPCA spokesman said: “We assisted Police Scotland with an injured swan in Greenock over the weekend following a call to our animal helpline.

“Unfortunately the swan had to be put to sleep due to the extent of its injuries.”