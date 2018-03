Two people have been arrested after the death of a man in Greenock.

A man and a woman were taken into police custody after an alleged fight near a Tesco petrol station.

The 63-year-old male victim was found on Dalrymple Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police have closed off the road between Bullring Roundabout and Patrick Street as forensic officers continue to comb through the area.