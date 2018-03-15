Man charged after Greenock death

A man has been charged after another man died following an alleged altercation in Greenock.

Police were called to the scene at Dalrymple Street in the centre of the Inverclyde town around 1.30am on Wednesday.

A 63-year-old man was found injured and taken by ambulance to Inverclyde Royal Hospital in Greenock, but died a short time later.

Police said a 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police said a 43-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the alleged common assaults of two women aged 21 and a 22-year-old man.

She will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal separately.