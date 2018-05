Have your say

A man has been arrested after an alleged robbery left an elderly woman seriously injured.

An 81-year-old was hurt after falling and hitting her head on the ground in the incident in Auchneagh Road, Greenock, Inverclyde, on May 4.

Police Scotland confirmed a 25-year-old had been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on May 8.