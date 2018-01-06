Men arrested over Glenrothes newsagent attempted robberies

Two men have been arrested following two attempted robberies at newsagents in Glenrothes

The incidents took place Tuesday 2 January with the at the premises of RS McColl in North Street around 8:45pm.

Two men, 18 and 20 years have now been arrested and are in police custody.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Chris Mill said “I would like to thank the people of Glenrothes for the assistance they provided in this enquiry.

“We know that following the incident in North Street the two men ran into Glenrothes Town Park and we believe that certain items may have been discarded in that area.

“Clothing, a carrier bag and knives are still being sought.

“If anyone in that area comes across anything which seems out of place then I would ask that they contact Police Scotland on the 101 number, and quote the reference number 2924 of 2 January.”