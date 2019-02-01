Judy Murray hopes to hit her stride  as a new trustee of Kiltwalk charity

Judy Murray has urged Scots to don the plaid and help raise millions of pounds for good causes after being appointed as a trustee of Kiltwalk.

The tennis coach said she was inspired after taking part in last September’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk, which saw her raise funds for her Judy Murray Foundation, which improves access to tennis in rural and disadvantaged areas.

She was asked to add her expertise and profile to the board of trustees by the philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, who described her as an “inspiration”.

Now, she hopes to raise even more money, and has encouraged members of the public and charities alike to get involved with Kiltwalk. She explained: “The stories of the people I met on the Kiltwalk’s Wee Wander in Edinburgh last year were humbling. I knew right away I wanted to lend my support. I want to encourage more charities to take advantage of the Kiltwalk’s incredible fundraising model, which tops up walkers’ fundraising efforts with a 40 per cent boost from The Hunter Foundation. Every penny raised, and more, goes to charity.”

Sir Tom said he hoped Ms Murray would encourage other people to raise money for charity by taking part in Kiltwalk events.

He said: “Judy is an inspiration to us all and her commitment through her own foundation to bring tennis to ­disadvantaged and rural areas is fantastic. Hopefully, as a Kiltwalk trustee she will inspire many more walkers to pop on a bit of tartan and make a difference to the charities they care about.”

Kiltwalk events secured £5 million for good causes last year, with walkers raising £3.6m for 1,156 charities, and Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation adding an additional £1.4m to the total.

Registration for this year’s events, which begin in Glasgow in April, is now open.