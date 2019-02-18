Edinburgh bridal shop to auction off designer wedding dresses at ‘cut price’ for charity

A top Edinburgh bridal shop is to auction off more than twenty of its couture wedding dresses - potentially at a fraction of the original price - in the name of charity.

Award-winning bridal boutique Rachel Scott Couture, has announced it will auction off more than 20 couture wedding dresses and donate all proceeds to Smart Works Edinburgh – a charity that helps to support women return to the workplace by providing styling advice, high-quality interview clothes and interview training.

Many of the dresses due to go under the hammer will have no reserve, enabling bidders to potentially snap up their dream designer dress at a fraction of the original price.

In addition to wedding gowns, other exclusive wedding and evening wear pieces donated by top designers available at Rachel Scott Couture – such as Alice Temperley, Amanda

Wakeley, Suzanne Neville, Sassi Holford and Stewart Parvin – will also be up for auction.

It is hoped the evening will raise a significant amount of money for Smart Works, whose aim is to help women “Look amazing and feel confident enough to succeed at their job interview, changing the direction of their lives”.

The charity is the perfect fit for boutique owner Rachel Snedden, as she explains: “At Rachel Scott Couture, supporting our clients and building their self-confidence is at the heart of everything we do. It’s amazing to see the transformation in a bride when she’s wearing an outfit she feels she could conquer the world in (or at least the wedding reception dancefloor!).”

And it would appear Rachel Scott Couture’s charity of choice has been given the royal seal of approval, with the recent announcement that the Duchess of Sussex has proudly accepted a role as Royal Patron of Smart Works.

Taking place on Thursday 14th March at the Rachel Scott Couture boutique on Edinburgh’s Dundas Street, hopeful bidders can view the dresses from 6pm before bidding commences at 7pm.

The dresses will be available to browse and try on at the boutique on Wednesday 13 March, 10am-8pm, and on Thursday 14 March, 11am-5pm, no appointment necessary.

