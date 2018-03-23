Doddie Weir to host fundraiser for MND campaigner Gordon Aikman

Have your say

Scotland rugby legend Doddie Weir will host a fundraising event in memory of fellow motor neurone disease (MND) sufferer Gordon Aikman.

A host of celebrities will join the former rugby union player at Edinburgh’s Prestonfield House Hotel for “Gordon’s Fightback Dinner” on June 21, which is also Global MND Awareness Day.

Weir, who was diagnosed with the fatal disease last summer, will take centrestage at the fundraiser.

He said: “Gordon’s attitude and response to his diagnosis was inspirational. He did so much to raise awareness of this terrible disease.”

Gordon, who was a politcal researcher and campaigner, died on February 2 last year.

Tickets for the event are available from www.mndscotland.org.uk.