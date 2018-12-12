Why your next job should be in Scotland's data sector

Scotland's data sector is increasingly making the headlines but what is it like to work in this fast growing industry?

We spoke to the chairman of MBN Solutions, Paul Forrest, about the personal rewards of working in the data industry and what to look for when considering which company you should work for.

Paul Forrest. Picture: TSPL

Paul chaired The Scotsman's conference on data in November.

The event was part of a series run in partnership with The Scotsman, the University of Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt University to discuss the opportunities presented by the Data Driven Initiative (DDI) component of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Regional Deal.

