Wanted: Scottish biscuit lovers to eat treats in new study

Biscuit lovers are being sought to taste test a new generation of sweet treats that have been developed by Scots scientists.

Members of the public are invited to volunteer to sample five different biscuits and give them a rating.

The trial is being run by the Rowett Institute in Aberdeen, where nutritionists have worked to create new protein rich biscuits which could help to keep muscles healthy.

Professor Alexandra Johnstone who is leading the study, commented: “It may seem like a really simple concept, but we really do need members of the public to come to the Rowett to taste some samples and let us know what they think.

“We are really keen to support future production of higher protein products in order to promote healthy ageing by supporting protein intake to prevent sarcopenia (loss of muscle mass).

“However, there is absolutely no point in us developing snacks that are healthier but that the majority of people would not find palatable. So we are asking for volunteers to come along and let us know how they rate our biscuits.”

This work is part of the ‘Protein 4 Life’ partnership between five academic centres and the food industry.

The biscuits that volunteers will taste have been created by scientists and nutritionists at the Rowett Institute and produced at Campden BRI Food and Drink Innovation centre in England.

Volunteers, who must be over 40, should not follow a vegan diet or suffer from food allergies.

Anyone who would like to sign up to take part, or would like more information should visit https://www.abdn.ac.uk/rowett/volunteer/taking_the_biscuit.php