Video: protecting Scotland's famous brands

We visited the new NB gin distillery in North Berwick to fund out more about protecting Scotland's famous brands.

Neeraj Thomas of Burness Paull explains what steps companies can take to protect their product and identity from being copied by rival firms.

As Scottish food and drink has grown in reputation for quality so have the number of people looking to replicate the companies that are doing well.

Neeraj explains how successful brands such as Irn Bru avoid being copy and how lawyers are now approaching copyright cases.