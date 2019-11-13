Video: How Strathclyde University drives innovation with entrepreneurial spirit

Have your say

Academic resources are no longer the privilege of just students, says Daniel Broby.

Universities are welcoming innovators and entrepreneurs with open arms according to Director of the Centre for Financial Regulation at Strathclyde University.

Daniel Broby of CeFRI says Universities are open to all innovators.

Daniel Broby says the next generation will need a firm understanding of programming, data analytics and security protocols.

“The way we are going to make that happen,” he says, “is through our courses - for example our MSc in Fintech - but also by upscaling the current workforce through continued professional development and outreach.”

He says: “Nowadays, universities are mandated to have impact.

“The academic resources of universities are now wide open to entrepreneurs and other people who want to innovate.”

Daniel appeared on The Scotsman’s Fintech panel at Strathclyde University in June 2019, discussing topics ranging from Fintech for good, trust and transparency and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

