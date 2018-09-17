Turing Fest team brings new Scottish tech awards

The team behind tech ­conference Turing Fest has launched an award ­ceremony to recognise achievement in Scotland’s digital economy.

The Scottish Tech Startup Awards will acknowledge the individuals and companies “leading the way” in digital business north of the Border, as part of an event celebrating the wider Scottish tech community.

They will feature eight outstanding achievement awards and two community/advocacy prizes, including start-up of the year, scale-up of the year and the tech for good award.

Brian Corcoran, CEO of Turing Fest, said “The Scottish tech start-up scene is vibrant and exciting with a strong and supportive ecosystem. These entrepreneurs and teams are building Scotland’s future economy, and we need to celebrate and support their amazing achievements along the way.”

The awards will be held on Thursday, 29 November, at Edinburgh’s Central Hall and are open to all Scottish businesses and organisations in the technology industry.