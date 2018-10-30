This is the best time to post on Instagram if you want more likes

Not getting as many likes as you want on Instagram? One company thinks it has cracked the perfect posting schedule.

Instagram scheduling experts Hopper HQ studied data from posts and believe they have discovered the best day-to-day time to upload and maximise your photo exposure. It will require some commitment, though.

The perfect posting schedule

Most people tend to suffer from Monday blues, but a 1pm upload on Instagram could boost your start to the week with extra likes.

If you're not an early riser, you'd better set those alarms on Tuesday and Friday ahead of a recommended 5am post.

The best time to post on Wednesday is a mid-afternoon time of 3pm. Add an hour onto that for Thursday at 4pm and you should be gaining some extra traffic as you approach the weekend.

Unfortunately the prime times to post at the weekend aren't known as of yet.

The catch

As with everything, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. If everyone begins to upload to Instagram at the same time, the nature of the app's algorithms mean that your post could be drowned out by others.