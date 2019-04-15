This is how to stop people listening in to your smart speaker devices

Smart speaker devices are a common gadget in most households nowadays, used to make calls, play music, set alarms and ask questions, among other handy functions.

But as impressive as the technology might be, the devices do spark some privacy concerns - and recent reports revealed snippets of conversations recorded by the speakers are actually overheard by other third parties.

Overheard conversations

Owners of Alexa and Echo devices may be surprised to learn that fragments of their conversations are heard and read by thousands of Amazon employees.

The technology company has an international team of employees who work to help the smart devices better understand commands and develop new ways for the speakers to interact with users, recent reports revealed.

In order to do this, employees are required to listen to snippets of conversations the devices are recording.

As well as being listened to, the conversations are also transcribed and annotated by Amazon employees, with the transcripts then used to ‘teach’ the smart devices to recognise more demands.

While the recordings sent to Amazon reviewers don’t provide a user’s full name or address, a Bloomberg report revealed that employees do have access to information that can identify a user or their account number.

How to stop people listening

It is not possible to completely prevent Amazon employees from listening in on conversations you have with your smart speaker devices, but there are some settings which tighten your level of privacy.

If you own an Alexa device, you can turn off a feature that allows your recordings to be used in Amazon’s voice study.

To do this, follow these steps:

- Open the Alexa mobile app

- Select the ‘Menu’ button at the top left of the screen

- Go to Alexa Account > Alexa Privacy > Manage how your data improves Alexa

- Turn off ‘Help develop new features’ and ‘Use messages to improve transcriptions’ for all profiles on your account

Doing so will opt you out of some aspects of Amazon’s voice study, although their team may still analyse your recordings ‘by hand’.