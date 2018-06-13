Tech business bolsters UK reach through takeover deal

Digital technology business Incremental Group has accelerated its expansion drive with a deal to buy a Cheshire-based firm in a move which takes its workforce up to 125.

Glasgow-based Incremental, which is targeting £60 million of revenues by 2022, has acquired Gap Consulting in a deal which it said adds critical mass and expertise in England.

Neil Logan, chief executive and co-founder of Incremental Group, said the firm has not ruled out making further acquisitions over the next couple of years.

Incremental, which also has a site at Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, said Gap’s business operates in complementary markets, with particular expertise in the health, professional services and not-for-profit sectors.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, takes Incremental’s overall headcount to 125 across its three main sites in Glasgow, Inverurie and Northwich in Cheshire supported by sales offices in London and Manchester.

Incremental is a Microsoft Gold enterprise resource planning (ERP) partner and Gap, which employs some 40 staff, is a customer relationship management (CRM) partner for the software giant.

Logan said: “Gap Consulting is a great fit for Incremental, we now have a wider UK coverage to build from and an even stronger team in place to help both government and industry undertake the kind of digital transformation that is required by every organisation that needs to optimise operations and remain competitive.

“The team at Gap brings deep expertise in CRM and together with our own skill set, we are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to make significant inroads in the commercial and public sectors.”

Incremental, which opened its Manchester office earlier this year, works with customers including Aggreko, BP, the Scottish Government. Scottish Leather Group and Total.

The group has a growing customer base in oil and gas, the public sector and manufacturing, and is also increasingly targeting professional services and large corporate markets.

Incremental was launched in November 2016 by a group of Scottish tech industry executives, including Logan, formerly chief technology officer of Lockheed Martin BTS and chairman of The Data Lab.

It is backed by venture capital group Maven Capital and the Scottish Investment Bank, with support from Clydesdale Bank. The group is looking to grow to employ more than 500 by 2022.

“While we are seeing a strong pipeline of organic growth over the next couple of years, we will continue to evaluate potential targets to identify value accretive acquisitions,” said Logan.