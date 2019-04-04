Scottish Rugby website launched by Edinburgh digital agency

Digital agency Tayburn has launched the new mobile-first website for Scottish Rugby.

Designed to “bring fans closer to the game” the site features news and match information from national, club and school level rugby. Key features include a “match day centre” to showcase engaging content.

Edinburgh-based Tayburn, which is set to unveil record annual results next month, also counts Weir Group, Heineken, FNZ and The National Trust for Scotland as clients.

Joint managing director Richard Simpson said: “The project with Scottish Rugby centred around a vision to deliver an online destination for fans. The site allows fans to get much closer to the game with a focus on rich content and will be the main destination for all Scottish Rugby news.”

Fellow MD Malcolm Stewart added: “Next week marks the 40th anniversary of the agency and this project is a significant milestone in our journey. Scottish Rugby is a successful, high-profile brand and this new website has the potential to deliver spectacular value for their business.”

Tayburn last month appointed Ricky Stevens as creative director to be lead creative on the firm’s key accounts.