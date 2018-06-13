Scottish fintech firm launches cardless rewards programme for town centres

A Scottish fintech firm has launched a consumer rewards programme in Perth which encourages shoppers to spend locally.

The Mi Reward scheme automatically rewards customers for spending money in city businesses using their debit and credit cards.

Shoppers can earn points for shopping, dining and going out in Perth.

The free app requires no physical loyalty card - people simply register their existing debit and credit cards by logging into the Mi Rewards website.

As consumers spend at participating businesses, their spend is tracked securely and automatically. Once they have earned enough points, they can convert them into Perth Gift Cards and spend them with participating businesses.

Customers will also receive perks simply for being in the programme, such as discounted tickets, VIP access to events and even random acts of kindness.

As well as rewards for customers and businesses, towns and cities will be able to use data to compete with online marketplaces.

To become part of Mi Rewards, Perth businesses simply need to register.

Miconex, the Perth-based company behind other successful schemes such as the Perth, Cardiff, Glasgow and Sheffield Gift Cards has been working with Perth & Kinross Council and local businesses to develop Mi Rewards. The continuing success of the Perth Gift Card scheme has shown that citywide programmes do work. Customers are more connected to their town or city, businesses get extra spend and city centre managers learn more about their consumers.

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex, said: “As we work in towns and cities across the country we see how online shopping and out of town retail is impacting on the success of some high streets. We want the rewards programme to help bring back some prosperity and provide the tools needed for them to compete.”

“Miconex has been working with UK towns and cities for eight years on a wide range of projects and I feel that this new technology really could bring some positive change to town centres up and down the country.”