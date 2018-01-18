Scotland’s first Eagle Lab will use technology to help businesses fly high

An innovation hub which will allow businesses to rapidly produce and test prototypes without having to import them from overseas was opened this week in Edinburgh, the first of its kind in Scotland.

The Barclays Eagle Lab, opened in partnership with CodeBase, will provide a new space for firms to learn about innovative technologies and boost digital skills, while supporting job creation in the local economy.

It is the 14th to be opened by the financial giant across the UK following succesful trials in London, Liverpool and Cardiff.

The Eagle Lab will provide cutting-edge equipment for digital fabrication, 3D printing and laser cutting, among others.

Amomg the companies who will benefit from the facility is Machines with Vision, whose localisation mapping technology can be used to position and guide self-driving vehicles, and Holixica - specialists in 3D visualisation technologies including digital holograms and holographic video displays.

The lab will operate within the existing CodeBase business incubator and co-working facility in the capital.

Economy secretary Keith Brown said: “This is a great new resource providing Scottish businesses with access to a range of experts, workshops and advice to help our workforces become equipped with the necessary skills to embrace the opportunities of digital technology.

“The Scottish Government is committed to promoting a CAN DO culture of entrepreneurship across all industry sectors. This is important so that the most talented entrepreneurs, from Scotland and elsewhere, can develop their ideas and create the successful new companies we need for our economy to continue to grow.”

Stuart Brown, head of SME Scotland at Barclays, said: “With Scotland focused on becoming a major digital player, it is vital our SMEs and entrepreneurs are equipped with the skills and tools they need to thrive in today’s ever-changing and dynamic economy.

“Whether you’re an inventor, innovator or mentor, our Eagle Lab is the perfect space to digitally empower your business.”