Scotland’s digital tech industry expects a ‘positive’ 2018

Scotland’s burgeoning digital technology industry is set to make strong further strides this year, a survey out today says.

Trade body ScotlandIS, representing more than 300 software, telecoms, IT and digital agency businesses, says in its Scottish Technology Industry Survey that confidence is high, with optimism on sales, profits and overseas expansion.

The survey says 80 per cent of respondents expected a positive 2018, with nearly one in three forecasting sales increases topping 50 per cent.

A total of 80 per cent of those surveyed also anticipate boosting headcounts in the next 12 months – up from 66 per cent in 2016.

The survey said nearly two thirds of Scottish digital tech businesses already export, and that an additional 17 per cent plan to do so.

“As in previous years, the top three export markets remain the rest of the UK, Europe and North America,” today’s report notes.

Polly Purvis, chief executive of ScotlandIS, said: “This year’s survey shows Scotland’s digital technology industry is thriving with many of our businesses enjoying success at home as well as experiencing increasing overseas demand.”

ScotlandIS said that 68 per cent of businesses recorded improved sales during 2017 compared to the previous year.

Higher profit margins were reported by 47 per cent of respondents for 2017, just 1 per cent fewer than those cited in the previous year’s study.

Purvis added: “The overwhelming majority of respondents are optimistic and forecast business growth.”